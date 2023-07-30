Shattered: The 'Rotten' Steamy Thriller That Makes John Malkovich Fans Ask Why?

When "Shattered" debuted in 2022, critics largely agreed on the shallow characterization and bland script. As Phil Hoad summarized for The Guardian, "'Shattered' ably ticks genre boxes, but fails to drill into the characters in a way that counts."

Critics also reached a consensus on John Malkovich's small and crackling turn as Ronald, the fatale's skeezy yet affable landlord. Malkovich — who also serves as a co-producer — is clearly having fun in his windbreaker getup, and despite his lofty accolades, the actor is no stranger to silly schlock (let's not forget his performance in "Con Air"). "Malkovich only has a few scenes," wrote Matter Zoller Seitz for RogerEbert.com, "but in every one of them, he indulges in little verbal and physical flourishes...that liven up a dreary experience."

"Shattered" isn't Malkovich's only flop of 2022. That year he appeared in five films, none of which surpassed 20% on Rotten Tomatoes. It could be owing to a new work ethic he adopted after 2008, when the actor lost most of his savings in the Bernie Madoff investment scandal. "We just made changes to the way we lived and the money we spent," Malkovich told The Irish Times in 2020. "I had to do more work that paid for a number of years, and work all the time."

It's possible that "Shattered" is proof that Malkovich will do just about anything, thanks to a post-2008 focus on prolificacy. Or maybe he just really liked the script. "Shattered" does, after all, maintain a 69% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. As Malkovich put it, "I always love working."