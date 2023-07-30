The Spider-Man Easter Egg In The Marvels Trailer You Likely Missed

The next step in the evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to bring together three characters with connections to create a new team. "The Marvels" sees the combination of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. While we have gotten a healthy dose of teasers, trailers, and updates for some time now, at least one eagle-eyed fan noticed a detail in the trailer completing a backstory from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — the finished update of the Statue of Liberty.

Kenny @Disney+ posted a shot on their Twitter comparing a movie poster from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the completed version of the Statue of Liberty in the trailer for "The Marvels." The caption read simply, "The golden Statue of Liberty 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' vs. #'TheMarvels.'" The completed structure is a quick way to clue the audience in on where the story falls in the grand scheme of the MCU. While the first "Captain Marvel" was a flashback to over a decade before the beginning of the "Infinity Saga," this film picks up where the others have left off, in the here and now.

Since the MCU has gotten bigger and more intergalactic, many of the films take place either across the multiverse or off-world. The presence of the new and improved Statue of Liberty tells us this story will take place right here on Earth, post-"No Way Home."