The Spider-Man Easter Egg In The Marvels Trailer You Likely Missed
The next step in the evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to bring together three characters with connections to create a new team. "The Marvels" sees the combination of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. While we have gotten a healthy dose of teasers, trailers, and updates for some time now, at least one eagle-eyed fan noticed a detail in the trailer completing a backstory from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — the finished update of the Statue of Liberty.
Kenny @Disney+ posted a shot on their Twitter comparing a movie poster from "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and the completed version of the Statue of Liberty in the trailer for "The Marvels." The caption read simply, "The golden Statue of Liberty 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' vs. #'TheMarvels.'" The completed structure is a quick way to clue the audience in on where the story falls in the grand scheme of the MCU. While the first "Captain Marvel" was a flashback to over a decade before the beginning of the "Infinity Saga," this film picks up where the others have left off, in the here and now.
Since the MCU has gotten bigger and more intergalactic, many of the films take place either across the multiverse or off-world. The presence of the new and improved Statue of Liberty tells us this story will take place right here on Earth, post-"No Way Home."
Statue of Liberty got an Avengers update
During the epic showdown of the three Peter Parkers (Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield) against a combination of villains from all three of their franchises, the Spider-Men set up a plan to send them all home and lured them to the Statue of Liberty for their face-to-face. While it was simply a backdrop to the culmination of a team-up that fans looked forward to for a long time, the backdrop itself told a story of its own.
The Statue of Liberty was in the process of being updated in the aftermath of the "Infinity Saga" to honor the heroes that saved Earth from Thanos. The update included a golden makeover and the replacement of the torch she once carried over her head to Captain America's shield. While the three Spider-Men went toe-to-toe with the villains, the process was well underway, as they continuously used the scaffolding to swing into and out of the fight and also to regroup in some of the best scenes in the film.
It was a fun backdrop for the film to end with, as the new and old heroes fought in the shadow of the Avengers to try and continue a legacy of protecting the Earth from the worst that the multiverse has to offer. The completed version in the trailer of "The Marvels" could be the sign that the legacy is complete, passed on to the new crop of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
Quick shot shows the completed update
The trailer for "The Marvels" focuses mainly on the premise that the three main leads have intertwined powers that the villain, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), entangles to cause them to switch places every time they use them. While this is jarring initially, it brings them together to become a team to take on Marvel's newest adversary in a climactic battle that is 30 years in the making.
However, during the trailer, we see a ship hurtling toward Earth and passing by the Statue of Liberty, sporting the gold that was in the process of being applied in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Of course, it is a quick shot, and all we see is the head, so it may not be completely finished, but there is no scaffolding remaining, so we can assume that it is at least mostly finished being updated with the new Avengers swag.
Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan are primed to be the newest team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of their film. Still, with the universe changing in significant ways with the anticipated arrivals of some of Marvel's most prominent super teams like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, the Marvels will have an uphill battle to climb to stand up to the Avengers of the past and the groups of the future.