The Witcher: The Catriona Plague Explained (Did Ciri Really Cause It?)

Many people may not know this, but the multiverse is very present within the "Witcher" setting. While Netflix could lean into this concept to explain how Geralt transforms from Henry Cavill into Liam Hemsworth, it wouldn't be the first time another universe affected the Continent. That's because Ciri more or less brought the Bubonic plague into the world of "The Witcher" via her multiversal travels.

The Catriona plague is a disease that quickly spread through the Northern Kingdoms after Nilfgaard's invasion. According to the glossary in "The Witcher" video game, "Those who suffer from catriona die a terrible death – their convulsions become stronger each day, they vomit blood and mucus, and have bloody diarrhea. After a fortnight or so they die in agony."

As for how the Catriona plague arrived in the Northern Kingdoms, all eyes turn to Ciri. As the young princess traveled through space and time, the novel "The Lady of the Lake" implies she landed in medieval Europe during the Black Death. She wasn't there long, as the corpses in the streets horrified her, forcing her to quickly jump to another point in the time-space continuum. Unfortunately, she was there long enough for a few fleas to latch onto her, and as she returned to Nilfgaard, the insects found a sewer rat to call home. The rat then boarded Catriona, a ship headed for Cintra, leading the disease, known as the Red Death, into the Northern Kingdoms.