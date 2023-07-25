Jeopardy Faces Boycott From Former Champions In Solidarity With WGA Strike

As studios prepared to weather the arguably self-created storm that is the Writers Guild of America strike, they had seemingly hoped to rely on reality game shows to keep the lights on. There's just one problem — even game shows need writers.

Ahead of this year's "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions," there seems to be credible reports that producers are planning to film the show with reused material in order to circumvent the WGA strike. When those very "Champions" — most of whom are lifelong "Jeopardy!" fans themselves — caught wind of these alleged plans, several of them announced plans to boycott the series in solidarity. Super-Champ Ray Lalonde shared his support in a statement on Reddit and urged his fellow champions to join him in skipping the Tournament, despite its prestige.

"There are now credible reports that the producers are making contingency plans to start filming the next season of the show with old and/or recycled material if the WGA strike remains unresolved," he wrote. "I am a lifelong devoted fan of Jeopardy!. I am and will always be grateful for the experience I had on the show and the opportunity to participate in the TOC is beyond a dream come true for me. That being said, I believe that the show's writers are a vital part of the show and they are justified in taking their job action to secure a fair contract for themselves and their fellow WGA members."