Cobra Kai: What Is Chozen Toguchi's Fighting Style & Does It Exist In Real Life?

"Cobra Kai" carries on the legacy left behind by the original "Karate Kid" movies, which inspired a generation of kids to pick up a gi and learn how to defend themselves against bullies. The original karate master, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), taught principles related to Miyagi-Do, which focuses on defense and protecting others without feeling the need to start fights. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) carries on this legacy by opening his own Miyagi-Do dojo with his former rival, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), by his side.

Chozen was introduced in "The Karate Kid Part II" as a practitioner of Miyagi-Do (albeit a more distorted version as he's a major antagonist toward Daniel). By the time "Cobra Kai" comes around, he's matured dramatically and helps Daniel teach a new generation of students about Miyagi-Do. However, in actuality, it appears Miyagi-Do is merely a variation of the real Gōjū-ryū style of karate. This translates to "hard-soft style" and is a prominent Okinawan martial art style.

There's evidence in the films this is the cast. For example, in "The Karate Kid Part II," Chozen's gi contains a Gōjū-ryū patch consisting of a golden upraised fist. It may not be a perfect one-to-one translation, but Gōjū-ryū should be of interest to anyone wondering how they can practice Miyagi-Do in real life.