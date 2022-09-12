Cobra Kai Season 5 Has An Obvious MVP, And It Isn't Anyone We Expected

Trying to pick a favorite character in "Cobra Kai" is like trying to wear a headband in public; for some people, it just can't be done. From the old sensei rivals to the students they're teaching, the ongoing chapters of the Miyagi-verse are jam-packed with dedicated brawlers that are champions in their own right. However, the most surprising thing about this season is that one entrant walks away from this year's "Cobra Kai," having now been transformed into one of the greatest the show has to offer.

Don't get us wrong, between the Hawks and Stingrays, Samanthas to the Silvers, Netflix's love letter to an almost 40-year-old franchise has plenty of characters who deserve honorable mention as the best attendees to "Cobra Kai." It's just that in the show's fifth season, a new contender turned up that stood out more than most. They're a fighter encapsulating everything this show has always been about and, more importantly, where it can go in the future. You can debate who is the best around when it comes to the likes of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), but in the end, it's Yuji Okumoto as foe turned friend, Chozen Toguchi, who is the true MVP of "Cobra Kai."