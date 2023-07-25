The Blue Bloods Star You Might've Missed In Oppenheimer

Contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer."

"Oppenheimer" features towering performances from Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., among other stars. And we mean towering. In cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema's pursuit of shooting what he referred to IndieWire as "a three-hour-long movie about faces," actors' visages ballooned to 14-foot-tall portraits.

But the smaller faces in the background are just as fascinating. Indeed, "Oppenheimer" is truly an achievement in "hey that guy!" cinema, with the likes of Jack Quaid, Alex Wolff, and even Josh Peck cropping up unexpectedly. One star you might have missed is Gregory Jbara of "Blue Bloods" fame, who can be seen in the black and white portion of the film.

Gregory Jbara may not have starred in "Drake and Josh," but for "Blue Bloods" fans who recognize Jbara as Garrett Moore, his "Oppenheimer" appearance was especially notable. Jbara played Senator Warren Magnuson, the real-life politician who, as the Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, oversaw the Senate confirmation hearing on Lewis Strauss' (Downey Jr.) nomination as Secretary of Commerce.