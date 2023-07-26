Why An Infamous Hulk Today Had Its Hands Full With Potential Blunt Impact Injuries

Oddly enough, the dishonor of Hulk's Gamma Green Smash Fists being named one of WATCH's "10 Worst Toys" in 2012 came nine years after the first iteration of the role-playing product hit toy shelves. As TikTok creator 20_years_ago_ pointed out in July 2023, the Hulk fists — then known as "Electronic Hulk Hands" — were all the rage for consumers when they were first released by Toy Biz in July 2003.

According to 20_years_ago_, the idea for Hulk Hands arose out of a brainstorm session by Toy Biz creators who were looking for ideas for a similar Hulk product after the success of its "Spider-Man Web Blaster" toy. As such, the Hulk Hands and its electronic sounds were made in conjunction with the 2003 release of "Hulk," starring Eric Bana, and retailers had a tough time keeping up with the demand of the product.

In addition to the Hulk Hands, 20_years_ago_ noted, Toy Biz also produced a pair of rock-like hands as a role-play item based on The Thing (Michael Chiklis) from "The Fantastic Four" movie in 2005. However, 20_years_ago_ said, "This version of the toy was labeled one of the most dangerous toys due to blunt force trauma injuries" despite a disclaimer on its package and foam gloves that noted they were "intended for dress-up fantasy play only."

Consumers clearly ignored any warning or disclaimers for any of the superhero role-playing hands, though, as 20_years_ago_ noted, "They were quite popular among college kids as well, who engaged in Hulk Hand fight clubs."