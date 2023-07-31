No, Oscar The Grouch Was Not Removed From Sesame Street (Only Part Of Him Was)

Longtime "Sesame Street" staple Oscar the Grouch is still very much a part of the iconic children's show, but the character isn't quite the same as he once was.

Perhaps sparking rumors that he's no longer on "Sesame Street" is the fact that Oscar the Grouch's original voice actor was replaced. From the series' start through 2018, Caroll Spinney voiced Oscar, continuing, even, to play the role after partially retiring from at least one other major character. Spinney was notably one of the early architects of "Sesame Street," landing a puppeteering job on the landmark children's show after meeting "Muppets" creator Jim Henson.

In addition to Oscar the Grouch, Spinney was in charge of Big Bird and various other smaller parts from time to time. However, Spinney mostly retired from the role of Big Bird in 2015 after he was diagnosed with a neurological disorder called dystonia. He then handed the character over to Matt Vogel, who already had some experience as Big Bird. From 2015 to 2018, Spinney remained Oscar's primary performer before officially ceding the role to his understudy Eric Jacobson. Spinney died shortly after, in 2019. Today's Oscar may therefore be fundamentally changed, but still under the care of someone trained directly by the man responsible for his iconic demeanor.