Marvel Shows How Gwen Stacy Could Have Become Spider-Man

Contains spoilers for "What If...? Dark: Spider-Gwen" #1

"The Night Gwen Stacy Died" is reversed in Marvel Comics' brand-new "What If...?" story, which shows how Gwen became the new Spider-Man in a world without the web-slinger.

One of the most significant deaths in comic book history came in Gerry Conway and Gil Kane's "The Amazing Spider-Man" #121, where a fight between Spidey and the Green Goblin led to the tragic and shocking death of Gwen Stacy. While different versions of Gwen have returned in numerous multiversal stories, the most famous being Spider-Gwen, her death remains unique in comics as it has largely stuck for over 50 years.

Now, Marvel is reimagining Gwen Stacy's final moments in "What If...? Dark: Spider-Gwen" #1, part of a new "What If...?" line of comics retelling classic moments with a dark twist. Here, Marvel reveals what would have happened if Gwen had survived the Green Goblin encounter that originally cost her life and Peter Parker had died in her place. As a result, a new spider-hero rises in the Marvel Universe, and another major tragedy occurs.