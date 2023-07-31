What We Do In The Shadows: Nadja's Ghost Doll & Her Visual Effects Explained

In the "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 2 episode, "Ghosts," the vampires meet the ghosts of their mortal selves. When they turned into vampires, their human selves died but remained in the earthly plane as ghosts with unfinished business, forcing the vampires to help them move onto the other side. The ghost of Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) is disappointed she hasn't achieved anything significant and takes on a more tangible form to help her, inhabiting a doll resembling Nadja. After the episode, she decides to stick around and has been a recurring character ever since.

From running away from home to doing a "Freaky Friday" with Nadja, she's had a ton of great storylines, but viewers may wonder how exactly the "What We Do in the Shadows" Nadja doll came to be. It's a team effort using mostly practical effects. Paul Jones, head of Prosthetics and Makeup for "What We Do in the Shadows," spoke with Screen Rant about everyone who helped bring Creepy Doll Nadja to life, "The brief was just make us a creepy doll and I said, 'Well it'll look better if it actually looks a little bit like her, so we sculpted this and molded it and used images of Natasia as reference. And did the same hair, and Tamara [Harrod] from the hair department made these little cat ears. And we have the dress, and Amanda [Neale] and her team helped work on the dress along with Christopher [Stanback] and props. So it's been a team effort, but I was responsible for all the animatronics. So there's two puppeteers on the day, so I do the head like this and then I have another puppeteer who does the eyes."

The result is an appropriately spooky doll who feels right at home in "What We Do in the Shadows."