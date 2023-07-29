Who Played Estelle On Friends & What Ray Romano Film Was She Recently In?

While the eponymous main characters from "Friends" are still revered as some of the most beloved leads in sitcom history, the series also features a plethora of hilarious and memorable side characters. A few notable examples include the disgruntled downstairs neighbor, Mr. Heckles (who is played by Larry Hankin, and who dies while yelling at the main characters to quiet down), and Chandler Bing's (Matthew Perry) exceptionally loud and bubbly ex-girlfriend, Janice Hosenstein (Maggie Wheeler).

Another one of the most iconic side characters in "Friends" is Joey Tribiani's (Matt LeBlanc) woefully inept acting agent Estelle Leonard — hardly ever seen without a cigarette in hand — who tries to book Joey for some of the worst roles you can possibly imagine. Although Estelle is one of the funniest side characters in all of "Friends," some fans might be wondering who actually plays Joey's snappy, hoarse-voiced agent — and what she's been up to since the series ended. Throughout "Friends," Estelle Leonard is played by character actor June Gable, who coincidentally also plays an unnamed nurse in the Season 1 episode "The One With The Birth."

Outside of her appearances on "Friends," Gable is best known for her role as the laundress Madam Dupre in the TV movie "Sally Hemings: An American Scandal" and for her recurring role as Libby Friedman on the HBO sitcom "Dream On." Beyond television, Gable also received a Tony nomination for her work on the Broadway farce comedy "Candide," in which she played "Old Lady."