Will Superman: Legacy Star A James Bond Actor As Lex Luthor? James Gunn Responds

James Gunn is once again cooling rampant casting speculation regarding his upcoming film "Superman: Legacy" — except instead of Kryptonian ice breath, the writer-slash-director has opted to use his new Threads account.

After news broke in the days leading up to the official start of the SAG-AFTRA strike that Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Anthony Carrigan would be joining David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan in Gunn's DC Films debut, rumor sites began circulating that next on the impressive roster would be none other than "James Bond" star Daniel Craig. He would supposedly play the iconic "Superman" villain Lex Luthor, following in the footsteps of Jesse Eisenberg ("Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Justice League") and Kevin Spacey ("Superman Returns").

However, once this claim made its way onto Gunn's social media feed, the DC Films co-CEO and chair took little time to deny its voracity. "That's not true," he said in response to a Thread he was mentioned in. This isn't the first time the former "Guardians of the Galaxy" director has spoken about Lex Luthor, though he continues to play coy about firm plans to include him in the film.