The Witcher S3: Who Is The Unicorn & Why Is Ihuarraquax So Important To Ciri's Future?

In the lore of the "Witcher" novels, as written by Andrzej Sapkowski, unicorns are highly intelligent multidimensional beings – except don't call them "beings" because it's a term that they use to describe "inferior" races (hey, what high fantasy series is complete without a little magic racism, right?). So far, the only reference to unicorns that's found its way into Netflix's live-action adaptation of "The Witcher" is the mention of the stuffed animal owned by Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), but since that one is functionally a sex toy, it's not quite representative of what these creatures can do.

Fortunately, at least for unicorns, anyway, a new one-horn is sauntering its way on-screen in Season 3 Volume 2. His name is Ihuarraquax, and he's already appeared in the final trailer for the last batch of episodes to feature Henry Cavill's portrayal of Geralt of Rivia. Ihuarraquax's introduction is important because, in the books, he is a key figure in Princess Cirilla of Cintra's (Freya Allan) storyline. We know that it's him because his location aligns with where Ciri first encounters Ihuarraquax in "The Time of Contempt," the primary source material for Season 3.

If you're curious as to how Ihuarraquax factors into the narrative, keep reading. The following will cover his future more than his present, so be cognizant of potential spoilers for later seasons of "The Witcher," as well as potential minor spoilers for Season 3.