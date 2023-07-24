The Walking Dead: How One Proposed Death Could've Changed The Series Forever

The longtime AMC staple "The Walking Dead" is chock-full of main character deaths from both the protagonist and antagonist camps alike. Some are memorable, such as Glenn Rhee's (Steven Yeun) death at the hands of Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) or Hershel Greene's (Scott Wilson) sad demise courtesy of the Governor (David Morrissey), while others get lost in the shuffle. However, had this proposed death come to fruition, it's undeniable that "The Walking Dead" would've been a much different show than the one so many tuned in to for 11 seasons.

During an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, "The Walking Dead" mastermind Robert Kirkman revealed that he had a pretty shocking character death in mind early on in the show's history. He recalled, "I would get in the writers' room and be like, 'Kill Rick Grimes today! I don't care! It'll be funny! People will freak out, and it'll be fun!'" Killing Rick (Andrew Lincoln), the literal main character of the show and the comic it's based on, would've been a huge departure from the source material, which is exactly what Kirkman wanted (via Digital Spy).

Ultimately, Kirkman didn't put Rick on the chopping block, allowing him to become the face of the TV version of "The Walking Dead" and the wider franchise it has spawned.