How Marvel's Secret Invasion Was Finally Stopped... By Deadpool?

The "Secret Invasion" storyline has quickly become one of the most well-known and adored to come from Marvel Comics. The premise alone that numerous beloved heroes and villains have been replaced by shapeshifting Skrulls as part of a plan to overtake Earth is fascinating. Not to mention, as the story unfolds and the secrets of the Skrulls are revealed, readers are treated to several unforgettable moments. For instance, who could forget the unconventional yet effective way Deadpool managed to single-handedly decimate a pretty sizeable portion of the Skrull army, thus derailing the invasion entirely?

As the heroes of Earth struggle to wrap their heads around the Skrull invasion, Nick Fury sends Deadpool to take out a Skrull general. Instead, the Merc With a Mouth chooses to work with Skrull scientists, giving them access to his healing factor. They then take his genetic material and inject it into a new batch of Skrull warriors with the hope that they'll be unstoppable. However, Deadpool's healing factor is constantly working to combat his cancer, which the Skrulls don't have. Thus, the healing factor overworks itself in their system, causing an entire army to grow rapidly and then explode. Evidently, he was never on their side at all.

With that in mind, it's too bad Deadpool isn't around to help out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on the "Secret Invasion" story.