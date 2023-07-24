Marvel Teases A Xenomorph Civil War In Alien Annual #1

You've seen Xenomorphs pick off dozens of humans over the years. Now, get ready to see Xenomorphs fight one another, courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Writer Declan Shalvey ("Elektra," "Immortal Hulk") and artist Andrea Broccardo ("Star Wars: The High Republic," "Star Wars: Doctor Aphra") have been working together on Marvel's mainstay "Alien" comic book series for a while. There, they've set the stage for a thrilling new double-sized "Alien Annual" that promises to take the iconic monsters to new heights (and depths), bringing in a subspecies of Xenomorphs that have thawed from icy resting places.

Artist Danny Earls ("Extreme Venomverse") gets in on the fun for the annual, where he and Shalvey will explore a new side of the alien species' mythology while an all-out Xenomorph civil war breaks out. The official description from Marvel reads, "Alien vs. Alien: Pity the Xeno! A Xenomorph queen and her hive descend on a dark world. As always, they're eager to eliminate any species they encounter and stand poised to overrun this planet like they have so many others. Until the native life fights back..."

In short, Marvel is promising a new kind of "Alien" story, one that proves there's still plenty of life left in the iconic franchise.