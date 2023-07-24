Star Trek's First Musical Episode Teased In Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer
The "Star Trek" franchise has always explored a lot of different subgenres within its science-fiction framework, even incorporating gangster movies, Westerns, or old Sherlock Holmes stories on occasion, but somehow even with all those different "Star Trek" episodes and films, there has never been an official "Star Trek" musical — never, that is, until "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2, now in the midst of streaming new episodes on Paramount+. Tucked away among the remaining few episodes is a genuine musical entitled "Subspace Rhapsody."
The first musical episode in the history of "Star Trek" is a momentous occasion, and the episode has gotten its own individual trailer, which you can watch for yourself below. And StarTrek.com has the news that "Subspace Rhapsody" will even be getting a digital soundtrack release for its 10 original songs as well as its special version of the main title music.
The keepers of the "Star Trek" kingdom are clearly going all out with "Subspace Rhapsody" and their attempt to bring the long tradition of musical episodes (such as the rumored upcoming musical "Only Murders in the Building" episode) into the "Star Trek" universe.
Subspace Rhapsody even has its own poster
In case the trailer above wasn't enough proof that the upcoming musical "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode "Subspace Rhapsody" is a big deal in "Trek" history, the episode has also gotten its very own official poster. "Trek" fan Twitter account @TrekCore has the image direct from San Diego Comic-Con in all its old-school 1950s MGM-style glory.
The ten original songs of "Subspace Rhapsody" will have music and lyrics by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce of the band Letters to Cleo. As you can see in the trailer above, it's being billed as "the musical event of the season," which is probably only partly a joke. A unification between hardcore "Trek" devotees and musical theater enthusiasts is on the way, and it could be more powerful than an alliance between the Klingons and the Romulans.
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2, Episode 9, "Subspace Rhapsody," to be known forever hence as "the musical one," will hit Paramount+ on August 3.