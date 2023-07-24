Star Trek's First Musical Episode Teased In Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer

The "Star Trek" franchise has always explored a lot of different subgenres within its science-fiction framework, even incorporating gangster movies, Westerns, or old Sherlock Holmes stories on occasion, but somehow even with all those different "Star Trek" episodes and films, there has never been an official "Star Trek" musical — never, that is, until "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2, now in the midst of streaming new episodes on Paramount+. Tucked away among the remaining few episodes is a genuine musical entitled "Subspace Rhapsody."

The first musical episode in the history of "Star Trek" is a momentous occasion, and the episode has gotten its own individual trailer, which you can watch for yourself below. And StarTrek.com has the news that "Subspace Rhapsody" will even be getting a digital soundtrack release for its 10 original songs as well as its special version of the main title music.

The keepers of the "Star Trek" kingdom are clearly going all out with "Subspace Rhapsody" and their attempt to bring the long tradition of musical episodes (such as the rumored upcoming musical "Only Murders in the Building" episode) into the "Star Trek" universe.