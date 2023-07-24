The Big Bang Theory: The Season 10 Moment That Never Gets Old

In later seasons of "The Big Bang Theory," the core group of friends embraces the later years of adulthood by starting families of their very own. They also begin new traditions by forging their own paths, like Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) unforgettable festive outing. While it begins as a cheery day fueled by fitting Christmas music and outfits, it quickly dissolves into a nightmare that makes this flashback sequence funny every time you watch it.

In Season 10, Episode 12, "The Holiday Summation," the "Big Bang Theory" gang shares their less-than-ideal Yuletide celebrations. Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) venture down to Texas to visit his mother, where they land themselves in an uncomfortable argument. Meanwhile, Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) experience their first holiday as parents with heartwarming results. Last, but certainly not least, Leonard and Penny attempt to cut down their own Christmas tree, with a hysterical outcome.

The couple gets more than they bargained for when they realize the joyous activity is actually quite exhaustive and messy. The side-splitting sequence even reminds viewers of Galecki's time in the beloved film "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," where he showcases his specific sense of humor. It gets even funnier when they finally get the tree to their apartment — and find they've also brought home an uninvited visitor for the holidays.