Shark Tank: The Father-Son Duo That Had All 5 Sharks Fighting For A Deal

Oftentimes on "Shark Tank," it's hard for entrepreneurs to receive an offer from one shark, let alone several. But father-son duo Mark and Kenzo Singer, who appear on Season 14, Episode 22, achieve something that's rarely seen on the show: a partnership with all five sharks.

In the May 2023 episode, they ask for $25,000 at 5% equity for Eyewris, a brand of foldable reading glasses that can be worn on the wrist, ensuring the user always has quick access to them. The elder singer, who brought the popular Gorilla Glue to the market, explains how, as he got older, he started to rely on reading glasses more and more. However, even after strategically leaving several pairs all over the house, he still couldn't find them when needed.

After sending the Singers backstage so the sharks can speak among themselves, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Barbara Corcoran all agree to back Eyewris with a joint deal of $125,000 at 25% equity. Upon returning to the stage and hearing the offer, the Singers ask if the sharks can drop to a 20% stake, and they instantly agree.