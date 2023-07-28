What We Do In The Shadows: The Season 5 Ted Lasso Reference You Likely Missed

Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5, Episode 4 — "The Campaign"

There are many great things about FX's vampire comedy series "What We Do in the Shadows," but its arguably greatest achievement is that it manages to be a feel-good show despite technically being all about blood-sucking, unrepentant villains. The vampires struggle with all-too-familiar needs to be accepted, adored, successful, or preferably all three — and as a result, the casual braggadocio that comes with their immortality and vast powers often belies extremely human wants, needs, and insecurities.

Even so, it's fairly surprising to see the king of all shows about positivity, the Apple TV+ soccer comedy-drama "Ted Lasso," getting a nod in "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5. In "The Campaign," Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) reunites with Evie Russell (Vanessa Bayer), and the two kiss. As perceptive viewers notice, Ted Lasso's (Jason Sudeikis) iconic "Believe" sign is visible above the pair as they embrace in front of Evie's support group.