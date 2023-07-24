Justice League Vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong Isn't The King Of Monster's Oddest Superhero Story

The Justice League fights more than its fair share of monsters, so it's a little unfair that DC is teaming up with Warner Bros. and Legendary Comics to create a Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. King Kong limited series run. The miniseries, which was officially revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, will be written by Brian Buccellato, inked by Christian Duce, and colored by Luis Guerrero.

The story will see DC's mightiest heroes clash against the classic kaiju in a familiar locale –- Metropolis, Superman's stomping grounds. Unfortunately, based on the currently available art for the upcoming project, the phrase "stomping grounds" might be more literal than figurative. But, as for any other aspect of the story, that's where all assumptions should stop because, among other things, the self-contained story will feature Batman piloting a Batmech to rival the Jaegers of "Pacific Rim."

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Buccellato warned readers that the opposing factions might not be as clear-cut as they appear. "Godzilla is about restoring balance and the order of nature," explained Buccellato. "So when Godzilla ends up in this world with metahumans and superheroes and supervillains, things are upset. So that's going to make Godzilla want to do what Godzilla does, which is create order."

A clash between the King of Monsters –- the reptile, not the ape ... sorry, Kong -– might seem outlandish, but there's actually a precedent for the crossover because, long ago, Godzilla made a similar trek into the action-packed panels of a Marvel event called "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."