Who Is Phineas' Real Dad On Phineas And Ferb? It Doesn't Matter - Here's Why

Phineas Flynn (Vincent Martella) and Ferb Fletcher (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) are not biological siblings. The two stars of Disney's animated musical series are stepbrothers in a blended family. While the show goes to great lengths to visually evidence this –- Phineas is a red-headed triangle with an ambiguously American accent, and Ferb is a green-headed rectangle with a distinctly English accent –- there's very little done to verbally explain their previous lives as Flynns or Fletchers.

More specifically, the series never even bothers to mention Phineas' biological father or Ferb's biological mother. And this isn't an accident because Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, the co-creators of "Phineas and Ferb," wanted it that way.

As shared by Distractify, Povenmire, and Marsh once spoke about the marked absence. Or rather, they once refused to talk about it. "It's a question we don't feel compelled to answer," Marsh said. "It's not important to the kids' lives. They are a great blended family, and that's all we need to know." Povenmire added, "Suffice it to say that the original parents have been out of the picture since the boys were very young, and they are now simply a family." This focus on the family's present is seen throughout the series, with episodes such as "Dude, We're Getting the Band Back Together" never even addressing previous relationships when Lawrence Fletcher (Richard O'Brien) accidentally forgets his and Linda Flynn's (Caroline Rhea) wedding anniversary.