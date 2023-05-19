Mortal Kombat 1 Leak Suggests Homelander And Omni-Man May Be Among Special Guest Characters

Having two characters who basically amount to "Evil Superman" may seem like overkill, but there are enough differences between Homelander and Omni-Man to warrant both of their inclusions in the game. It's particularly exciting to think of what fun taunts they may be given and what their power sets will entail. Peacemaker's inclusion is fascinating, especially seeing how he was kind of a non-entity in the public consciousness until he was put in 2021's "The Suicide Squad" and then spun off into his own HBO Max series.

However, neither Warner Bros. nor NetherRealm Studios have confirmed this information, so take the leak with a grain of salt for the moment. It's also worth noting the listing mentions five new Kameo fighters, which will be fighters who can only help players in battle. The ones mentioned for the Kombat Pack 1 include Johnny Cage, Tremor, Ferra, Mavado, and Khameleon. Johnny Cage is also poised to get a Jean-Claude Van Damme premium skin in the pack, as well, so it would seem players will get their money's worth for this DLC.

"Mortal Kombat 1" is set to come out on September 19 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, you can play it a few days earlier by preordering the Premium or Kollector's Editions.