Barbie: Ryan Gosling Issues The Ultimate Ken Apology After Stealing BTS' Style
Contains spoilers for "Barbie"
If you've seen the ending of "Barbie," the long-in-the-works feature film adaptation of Mattel's iconic doll, you've already seen Ken (Ryan Gosling) apologize to Barbie (Margot Robbie) for getting a little too enthusiastic about the patriarchy, even going so far as to try to institute such a system in Barbieland. As it happens, Ken committed another crime even before the movie came out, and it's one he also attempted to make amends for. A fashion crime, to be more specific, one against Jimin of K-pop phenom BTS.
Hardcore BTS fans spotted Ken wearing a cowboy outfit in the advance promotional materials for "Barbie" that looked strangely similar to one worn by Jimin in the video for the BTS song "Permission to Dance." In true Ken fashion, Gosling took it upon himself to apologize to the singer, following through with what is (according to the actor) a treasured ritual within the Ken community whenever a Ken wrongs another.
The video was posted on the official "Barbie" Twitter account, and it's worth a watch for anyone who might have been concerned that a rift between the "Barbie" and BTS fan communities could have disastrous consequences for the human race.
Ryan Gosling apologized for stealing Jimin's look with a Ken-branded guitar
"Hi, Jimin. It's Ryan Gosling here," said the actor currently starring as Ken in "Barbie." "I noticed that your 'Permission To Dance' outfit was the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie 'Barbie.' I have to give it to you: You wore it first. You definitely wore it best."
It turns out that's not all that Gosling is giving Jimin in order to undo any damage he might have caused with his careless cowboy costume: "There's an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession," Gosling explained. "I hope you'll accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering." Then, Gosling added the perfect Ken punchline to the gift: "And besides, Ken doesn't really play anyway, so, it'll be much better in your hands."
The video doesn't explain how Jimin will be receiving Ken's guitar complete with his own Metallica-style personal logo, but it's presumably being shipped to the BTS headquarters. As such, all will be well between the realms of Barbieland and K-pop, thanks to Ryan Gosling's gracious gesture.