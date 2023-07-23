Barbie: Ryan Gosling Issues The Ultimate Ken Apology After Stealing BTS' Style

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

If you've seen the ending of "Barbie," the long-in-the-works feature film adaptation of Mattel's iconic doll, you've already seen Ken (Ryan Gosling) apologize to Barbie (Margot Robbie) for getting a little too enthusiastic about the patriarchy, even going so far as to try to institute such a system in Barbieland. As it happens, Ken committed another crime even before the movie came out, and it's one he also attempted to make amends for. A fashion crime, to be more specific, one against Jimin of K-pop phenom BTS.

Hardcore BTS fans spotted Ken wearing a cowboy outfit in the advance promotional materials for "Barbie" that looked strangely similar to one worn by Jimin in the video for the BTS song "Permission to Dance." In true Ken fashion, Gosling took it upon himself to apologize to the singer, following through with what is (according to the actor) a treasured ritual within the Ken community whenever a Ken wrongs another.

The video was posted on the official "Barbie" Twitter account, and it's worth a watch for anyone who might have been concerned that a rift between the "Barbie" and BTS fan communities could have disastrous consequences for the human race.