Batman: New Trailer For Gargoyle Of Gotham Teases A Disturbing Horror Movie Vibe
DC Comics is shedding the comedic route that Batman has taken on with versions of the character in recent films with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. Instead, the publisher is embracing the character's darker aspects with the release of a new Black Label (only appropriate for ages 17+) four-issue run called "Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham." One look at the video trailer released by DC gives us a look at the almost horror movie aspect of the comic.
The story of Batman has always been the darker side of DC. While characters like Superman, Green Lantern, Flash, and Wonder Woman all promote the idea of hope and work in the light, Batman surrenders himself to the darkness, embracing fear and using the more horrific parts of humanity (both the villains and his own) to his advantage. Rafael Grampá, who has made a name for himself with work on comics such as "BRZRKR," "Mesmo Delivery," and "The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child," is now taking on the gritty version of the Batman character to bring fans a new angle that may do more than entertain — it may just scare the dickens out of them.
In a synopsis by DC, "In a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice—to kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cape and cowl full-time. But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself."
The trailer promises a terrifying Batman
The trailer is from the perspective of two men whispering back and forth as they walk through a dark basement. As they look around, they seem to be alone in the room until a shadow stands up and reveals itself as the Dark Knight himself. He stares at his prey for a moment before lunging at them. The title card then rolls onto the screen before fading out. The sequence is typical Batman fare, but the imagery feels less like a comic book and more like a horror movie.
The synopsis reveals that while the vigilante lives in his new identity of Batman, or more accurately dispatches with his costume of Bruce Wayne, he finds himself on the trail of a serial killer who seems to kill at random. However, as he digs deeper into the victims' identities, he discovers that they aren't random at all; they are connected to one person — himself.
The synopsis also promises an "all-new rogues gallery of utterly depraved villains" to face off against our hero. Batman has always been a man on the edge of madness, holding himself back from the abyss. The fact that he is so close to becoming a killer and a madman himself is what makes the Joker such a compelling adversary. One final push from the villain, and he could tumble down the path of becoming Gotham's greatest villain instead of its greatest protector. Batman will be facing the very essence of evil both in the villains of Gotham and himself.
Comic book fans can expect the first installment of "Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham" to come out sometime in September 2023.
Could this be a potential direction for Matt Reeves?
While this exploration of the darker side of the Batman character may be a deviation from what we have recently seen on screen for Batman, it may be precisely the direction that Matt Reeves could be taking in his "The Batman" franchise. Robert Pattinson's version of the character is already hesitant to put on the mask of Bruce Wayne, even at the urging of Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis). This concept could very well progress further in the coming films.
With Joker (Barry Keoghan) already in Arkham and Reeves looking to bring fresh blood and a focus on the detective side of Batman, following the lead of "Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham" may be the next logical step in his story. Pitting Battinson against a serial killer and an all-new, never before seen rogues gallery that forces him to abandon the Bruce Wayne persona altogether and face the very essence of evil is likely the very thing the Batman character needs to shed the baggage of all the other Batmen that came before it.
Either way, it is good to see the comic book side of DC is still intently focused on bringing a quality Batman for the fans to enjoy. And with it only being appropriate for a 17 and older crowd, it may be the perfect opportunity for us to get a proper horror movie adaptation of the Dark Knight on the big screen.