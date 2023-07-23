Batman: New Trailer For Gargoyle Of Gotham Teases A Disturbing Horror Movie Vibe

DC Comics is shedding the comedic route that Batman has taken on with versions of the character in recent films with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. Instead, the publisher is embracing the character's darker aspects with the release of a new Black Label (only appropriate for ages 17+) four-issue run called "Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham." One look at the video trailer released by DC gives us a look at the almost horror movie aspect of the comic.

The story of Batman has always been the darker side of DC. While characters like Superman, Green Lantern, Flash, and Wonder Woman all promote the idea of hope and work in the light, Batman surrenders himself to the darkness, embracing fear and using the more horrific parts of humanity (both the villains and his own) to his advantage. Rafael Grampá, who has made a name for himself with work on comics such as "BRZRKR," "Mesmo Delivery," and "The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child," is now taking on the gritty version of the Batman character to bring fans a new angle that may do more than entertain — it may just scare the dickens out of them.

In a synopsis by DC, "In a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice—to kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cape and cowl full-time. But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself."