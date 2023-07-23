Lavender: Justin Long's 'Rotten' Ghost Movie Explained

Since his debut nearly a quarter century ago in the sci-fi spoof "Galaxy Quest," Justin Long has steadily built a resume that includes appearances in projects ranging from gentle comedies like "New Girl" to gory horror flicks like "Jeepers Creepers 2" and "House of Darkness." One of his more confusing projects was the 2016 psychological thriller "Lavender," which also starred Abbie Cornish and Dermot Mulroney. The film baffled and disappointed both critics and audiences, earning scores of 39% and 26%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cornish plays a woman named Jane who suffers amnesia after a car accident, and Long portrays a psychiatrist named Liam who is part of her treatment team. Jane is also traumatized by fleeting memories from her childhood of the murders of her parents and sister. Liam tries to help her piece together the truth from that incident, even encouraging her to visit the house where the murders took place after she learns she has inherited the property.

Jane returns to her childhood home with her husband Alan (Diego Klattenhoff) and daughter Alice (Lola Flanery), where she is reunited with her uncle Patrick (Mulroney). There, she has a series of visions and hallucinations and begins to receive mysterious artifacts from her past, including old photographs of her family.

As Jane's grip on the present slips away from her, Liam begins to warp into her past. In the film's climatic scenes, the film makes its two big reveals when Jane flashes back to that fateful night: Patrick is responsible for the deaths of her parents and sister, and Liam is actually the spirit of her dead father, who has come back to guide Jane to the truth so his soul can be freed.