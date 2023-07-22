Mission: Impossible 7 Fans Echo Snyder Cut Campaign With Four-Hour Cut Demand

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" hasn't even ended its theatrical run yet, but fans are already clamoring for an extended version with more of the IMF's latest exploits. Their reason for choosing to accept the seemingly impossible mission of getting a four-hour version of the movie released a la "Zack Snyder's Justice League"? A Variety interview with the film's editor, Eddie Hamilton, in which he discusses the film's original longer cut.

It's standard practice for a movie to be constructed in a longer pre-release version that is later cut down to theatrical proportions, but Hamilton's description of the four-hour "Dead Reckoning Part One" is pretty intriguing, especially for those who loved the film's protracted Buster Keatonesque train sequence. In Hamilton's original version of the movie, that sequence was practically an entire film unto itself. It "was about an hour-and-a-half long in our first iteration," he said, going on to add, "We got it down to like 50 minutes in the finished movie."

Some fans on Twitter seem excited by the prospect of an even longer "Dead Reckoning Part One," despite Hamilton's insistence that the cuts were made to make the movie run as tightly and smoothly as possible. "Let's get the extended cut asap," tweeted @jimmychampagne. Even though the fan response hasn't quite reached "Justice League" Snyder Cut proportions, there still seems to be a lot of enthusiasm for a future release of the film with an even longer train escape.