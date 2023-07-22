Doctor Who: How One Deleted Scene Completely Changed Gemma Chan's Character

In the final cut of "The Waters of Mars," there is no indication that Mia has a lover. The Doctor introduces himself to the crew and goes about trying to save them from all dying on the station. But in the scene in question, showrunner Russell T. Davies explained that there was a version of the scene that revealed Mia and Yuri had a not-so-secret relationship everyone knew about.

"Julie Gardner, the executive producer, was a big fan of cutting the sequence because, again, she just wanted to get to the monster faster," Davies reflected on a behind-the-scenes look at the deleted scene. The reason they were interested in incorporating the dynamic was the idea of alternate fate. If they are supposed to die on the station, but the Doctor saves them anyway, what would that mean for their future? If they had children, the Doctor would incidentally be responsible for creating people who were not supposed to exist. This changes the end of the special quite a bit.

When the Doctor spirits away the crew and lands them back on Earth, Mia is inconsolable. She runs off, unable to process what has just happened. Yuri pursues her, but without the context of their relationship, this does little for the plot. Without the implication that she and Yuri were able to leave together and live out the rest of their lives in love, Mia's story ends on a dour note.