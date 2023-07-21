Rick & Morty: The Anime Drops Its First Teaser
In a relatively short amount of time, "Rick and Morty" has become one of the most popular adult animated shows out there. In response, the series has spawned merchandise, video games, the return of McDonald's Szechuan sauce, and more, making boatloads of money in the process. Sure, it has faced some setbacks and controversies, such as the firing of series co-creator Justin Roiland, but overall it's still going strong. In fact, its enduring place atop the cartoon sitcom heap has led to the development of a spin-off titled "Rick and Morty: The Anime."
Courtesy of creator Takashi Sano and production companies Studio Deen, Sola Entertainment, and Telecom Animation Film, "Rick and Morty: The Anime" was announced in early 2022. The series came to be following the release of five pilot shorts that aired in 2020 and 2021. The upcoming show chronicles the lives of alternate universe versions of Rick Sanchez (Yōhei Tadano) — this one being a samurai in addition to a scientist — and his grandson, Morty Smith (Keisuke Chiba), as they embark on various adventures across the multiverse.
To drum up some hype for "Rick and Morty: The Anime," Adult Swim has dropped the first trailer.
Rick and Morty: The Anime puts a vibrant new spin on the original series
San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is just getting started, but it has already delivered some awesome surprises. One of which is the long-awaited trailer for "Rick and Morty: The Anime," which looks every bit as vibrant and action-packed as one would hope. Suffice to say, fans are in for a fun new take on the original series and its characters.
The trailer opens with a film reel of a new character zipping through before we see Morty falling from the sky. The girl on the reel then whisks him away as the teaser kicks into another gear. We see the extended Smith family, various side characters, Rick and Morty in action, and some intriguing variations to the art style. We also get a look at several different environments, including a giant clock, sprawling cityscapes, and alien planets that Rick and Morty have traveled to — willingly or unwillingly. All of these scenes are full of rich color and accompanied by an upbeat music track sung by 0C of CODE OF ZERO.
If this teaser is of any indication, it seems that "Rick and Morty: The Anime" has all the makings of a small screen hit. The series aims to debut on Adult Swim sometime this year, though a concrete release date has yet to be announced.