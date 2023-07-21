Rick & Morty: The Anime Drops Its First Teaser

In a relatively short amount of time, "Rick and Morty" has become one of the most popular adult animated shows out there. In response, the series has spawned merchandise, video games, the return of McDonald's Szechuan sauce, and more, making boatloads of money in the process. Sure, it has faced some setbacks and controversies, such as the firing of series co-creator Justin Roiland, but overall it's still going strong. In fact, its enduring place atop the cartoon sitcom heap has led to the development of a spin-off titled "Rick and Morty: The Anime."

Courtesy of creator Takashi Sano and production companies Studio Deen, Sola Entertainment, and Telecom Animation Film, "Rick and Morty: The Anime" was announced in early 2022. The series came to be following the release of five pilot shorts that aired in 2020 and 2021. The upcoming show chronicles the lives of alternate universe versions of Rick Sanchez (Yōhei Tadano) — this one being a samurai in addition to a scientist — and his grandson, Morty Smith (Keisuke Chiba), as they embark on various adventures across the multiverse.

To drum up some hype for "Rick and Morty: The Anime," Adult Swim has dropped the first trailer.