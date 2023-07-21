Oppenheimer: Why Luis Alvarez Looks So Familiar

The ensemble cast of writer-director Christopher Nolan's historical epic "Oppenheimer" is about as star-studded as it gets, as the film features such esteemed actors as Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Kenneth Branagh, among many others. And while the three-hour film features ample time for the lead actors to establish their characters, there are many key supporting players who help Nolan round out J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Murphy) story and how the theoretical physicist and his team of scientists developed the atomic bomb as a means to end World War II.

Among the supporting actors in "Oppenheimer" is Alex Wolff. The actor plays Luis Alverez, an experimental physicist who joins Oppenheimer in his work on the Manhattan Project, an ambitious government initiative that yielded America's first nuclear weapons.

While Wolff has a youthful appearance, he is hardly a fresh face in Hollywood. In fact, the actor has starred in nearly 40 screen projects since he kicked off his career in 2005 in a hit kids' movie that turned into a popular cable show. Here's why Wolff may look familiar to viewers.