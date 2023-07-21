Who Plays Kathy On Friends, And What Hulu Original Can She Be Seen In Now?

"Friends" didn't just elevate the careers of its lead stars. Over the show's 10 seasons, a revolving door of guest stars made their way into the lives of the main characters. While major players like Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt appeared in cameos, a number of other notable stars lent their talent to the NBC sitcom. Over the years, several of the show's guest stars have gone on to headline and star in their own shows, making "Friends" the perfect launchpad for some of television's most recognizable faces.

One such character who made an impression on viewers is Kathy. Remember her? She dated both Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry), a setup that led to complete and utter chaos. Kathy first appeared in Season 4, Episode 5, titled "The One With Joey's New Girlfriend." In the episode, Chandler runs into the energetic and inquisitive Kathy, a woman he feels an instant connection with at the Central Perk. The problem is, she's waiting for her date... who happens to be Joey.

Naturally, Chandler and Joey feud over Kathy, only for Joey to realize how much Kathy means to his best friend. So, Chandler and Kathy start to date and it's great, until Chandler's insecurities get the best of him, forcing Kathy to leave him. Kathy appeared in six episodes throughout Season 4 and stands out as one of the most interesting characters on the show, particularly because of her genuine intellectual connection with Chandler.

Kathy is played by Paget Brewster, an actress who has dominated the small screen for decades. Brewster has appeared in a number of award-winning, buzz-worthy shows in her diverse career, but audiences can currently find her on the Hulu Original "How I Met Your Father" in a key supporting role.