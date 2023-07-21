The Witcher S3 Vol 2: Ciri's Playing With Fire - What To Expect Based On The Books

Contains potential spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Volume 2

There's a lot that people in "The Witcher" can get away with, but playing with fire isn't one of them. The Netflix series has already explained how fire magic works, with Seasons 1 and 2 showing the drastic consequences of tapping into the forbidden element. However, the latest trailer for "The Witcher" Season 3 shows Ciri (Freya Allen) with her hand engulfed in flames, and the books may give us an understanding of what's to come for the young Witcher.

"The Witcher" Season 3 adapts "Time of Contempt," the fifth book in Andrzej Sapkowski's "Witcher" series. In the book, Ciri uses a portal that takes her to the desert of Korath, trapping her in the seemingly endless barren landscape. There, she befriends Ihuarraquax, a white unicorn poisoned after fighting a sand monster. To save her new friend, Ciri has no choice but to use the Chaos found in her dwindling campfire, using fire magic to heal Ihuarraquax.

With "The Witcher" Season 3, the series tries to get back on track, staying more loyal to the source material than previous seasons. It looks like that promise is paying off, as the trailer not only shows Ciri wielding fire magic, but also a shot of her falling from a portal into a desert, a white unicorn accompanying her, and a sand monster, meaning the Princess of Cintra is about to face her toughest trial yet.