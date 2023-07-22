Barbie's Wild Nods To The Matrix Movies Explained

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

Regarding films to compare "Barbie" to, plenty of choices could get lost in the packaging with Greta Gerwig's IP-based entry that feels almost OP. That being said, there's one correlation to be made that we probably wouldn't have expected: "Barbie" ends up mirroring one of the greatest science fiction films ever made. Somehow, in the perpetually pink-tinted film hitting theaters this week, Barbie (Margot Robbie) heads down a rabbit hole that has often been imitated but never duplicated as well as it is here in the iconic doll's big screen outing — and she doesn't need to dodge a single bullet to do so.

During Barbie's initial trip to the Real World, she's snatched up by Mattel and taken to their head office for a chat with the CEO (Will Ferrell). What's funny is that in its execution and the other conversations Barbie has, the film evokes a strong case of deja vu for the Wachowskis' beloved and groundbreaking sci-fi action movie, "The Matrix." Both center on characters starting to see cracks in the illusion of their respective worlds. Barbie and Neo (Keanu Reeves) bust out, only to learn that reality is far bleaker than they'd been led to believe. Sure, Barbie might not do as much kung-fu as The One in her breakout blockbuster entry, but it certainly homes a soul-sucking workplace that mirrors the one Mr. Anderson had in 1999.