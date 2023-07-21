Where's Captain Marvel? Brie Larson Explains Carol Danvers' MCU Absence

In a throwaway line of dialogue in "Avengers: Endgame," Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), explains why she has not been available for crime fighting and galaxy saving, essentially telling Rhodey (Don Cheadle) to stop being so Earth-centric and that many planets need help. And while this explanation makes logical sense, it isn't very satisfying. Carol forms quite a bond with Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in "Captain Marvel," and not seeing him for decades doesn't paint her in the best light.

"The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends," Larson explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the upcoming sequel "The Marvels." Instead of being part of a team, the superpowered captain became lost in her job and forgot everything that should have brought her back to earth. Going forward, this will impact not the world that needs her, but the people she left behind.