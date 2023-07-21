Where's Captain Marvel? Brie Larson Explains Carol Danvers' MCU Absence
In a throwaway line of dialogue in "Avengers: Endgame," Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), explains why she has not been available for crime fighting and galaxy saving, essentially telling Rhodey (Don Cheadle) to stop being so Earth-centric and that many planets need help. And while this explanation makes logical sense, it isn't very satisfying. Carol forms quite a bond with Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in "Captain Marvel," and not seeing him for decades doesn't paint her in the best light.
"The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends," Larson explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the upcoming sequel "The Marvels." Instead of being part of a team, the superpowered captain became lost in her job and forgot everything that should have brought her back to earth. Going forward, this will impact not the world that needs her, but the people she left behind.
She has some time to make up for
Nick Fury isn't the only close relationship that Carol left behind to journey to planets that needed her more. One of her most significant dynamics is with the young girl who, as an adult, becomes Photon (Teyonah Parris) during the events of "WandaVision." Monica, Carol's best friend's daughter, has always looked up to her. She takes lessons from Carol's acceptance of the Skrulls and clearly idolizes her superpowers.
However, Monica hasn't seen Carol since the latter left in "Captain Marvel," so when it's released, "The Marvels" will answer one of the biggest questions posed by "WandaVision": What is the characters' relationship like now, decades later? Especially when you consider that Monica had to deal with the death of her mother without the one person she could most connect with. Fortunately, "The Marvels" has the opportunity to rectify Carol's less-than-admirable absence and personal failures.