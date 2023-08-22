If Ahsoka Isn't Better Than The Mandalorian S3, Star Wars' Filoni-Verse Is Doomed

There's a clear hierarchy for "Star Wars" shows on Disney+. You've got the big ones, like "The Mandalorian," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Andor." Then you've got the smaller series, like "The Bad Batch" and "The Book of Boba Fett." "Ahsoka" fits squarely into the first category, both because Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is one of the most popular characters in the modern franchise and because showrunner Dave Filoni is about as close to universally revered as a modern "Star Wars" creative can get.

Disney has a lot riding on the series. It's the live-action debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), one of the most popular characters of the old Expanded Universe. It's a proper Jedi story with new dark-side users, which naturally carries more weight. And with Filoni now helming a proper "Star Wars" movie to wrap up the "Mandalorian" era, "Ahsoka" is a sort of trial run for the franchise's long-awaited return to the big screen.

The big question, of course, is whether or not the "Ahsoka" series will live up to the hype. The "Star Wars" streaming era has been hit-and-miss, with the last big installment — "The Mandalorian" Season 3 — getting a pretty lackluster reception. Though it's been the flagship series for "Star Wars" on Disney+, Din Djarin and Grogu's adventures have started to fizzle. If "Ahsoka" isn't better than "The Mandalorian" Season 3, Filoni's vision for the future — and "Star Wars" in general — could be in jeopardy.