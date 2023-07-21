Secret Invasion Episode 5: What Rapper Does Sonya Listen To In The Car?
Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 5 — "Harvest"
Before it came out, "Secret Invasion" was billed as more serious Marvel fare. This would be a deadly serious political thriller as opposed to a zany comedy like "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." With the season almost done, it's certainly stayed in that lane, but there have been a few lighter moments, many of which come courtesy of Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman).
She had a cheeky Paul Robeson joke in the first episode, and Episode 5 also sees her provide a moment of levity. She's one of the only people Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) trusts at this point, so when they meet up to retrieve the Harvest, Sonya decides to put on some music in the car. It's unclear what type of music Fury expected, but it's a safe bet it wasn't "AUDACITY" by Stormzy featuring Headie One. They had a long drive ahead of them, and when you need some hype-up music, Stormzy's definitely the way to go.
This isn't the first time Stormzy's been on a Marvel project
Stormzy is a British rapper who rose to prominence for freestyling over grime beats. As for "AUDACITY," it's a single off his album "Heavy Is the Head," with a music video coming out on December 11, 2019. While it did well on some European charts, it didn't make much of an impact in the States, so it makes sense some people weren't in tune with Sonya's song choice when it appeared on "Secret Invasion."
However, Stormzy has been a popular fixture on Marvel soundtracks as of late. Before "Secret Invasion," he had a song on the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack. He provided the track "Interlude," and like many songs on that album, it ties into the themes of loss in the movie while also commenting on the death of the original film's star, Chadwick Boseman.
Conversely, "AUDACITY" feels like it exists to provide a humorous moment in an otherwise serious episode. The song's really about Stormzy commenting on more inexperienced rappers moving in on his territory while also commenting on how far he's come in his career. The track could've been included to highlight the audacity of the Skrulls trying to take over the world after Fury wanted to help them, but that feels like a stretch. Sonya has proven her ruthlessness repeatedly, so it isn't out of the question she'd be drawn to the British underground rap scene.