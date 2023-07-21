Secret Invasion Episode 5: What Rapper Does Sonya Listen To In The Car?

Stormzy is a British rapper who rose to prominence for freestyling over grime beats. As for "AUDACITY," it's a single off his album "Heavy Is the Head," with a music video coming out on December 11, 2019. While it did well on some European charts, it didn't make much of an impact in the States, so it makes sense some people weren't in tune with Sonya's song choice when it appeared on "Secret Invasion."

However, Stormzy has been a popular fixture on Marvel soundtracks as of late. Before "Secret Invasion," he had a song on the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack. He provided the track "Interlude," and like many songs on that album, it ties into the themes of loss in the movie while also commenting on the death of the original film's star, Chadwick Boseman.

Conversely, "AUDACITY" feels like it exists to provide a humorous moment in an otherwise serious episode. The song's really about Stormzy commenting on more inexperienced rappers moving in on his territory while also commenting on how far he's come in his career. The track could've been included to highlight the audacity of the Skrulls trying to take over the world after Fury wanted to help them, but that feels like a stretch. Sonya has proven her ruthlessness repeatedly, so it isn't out of the question she'd be drawn to the British underground rap scene.