Secret Invasion: Sonya Falsworth's Paul Robeson Joke Explained

Like Fury, Robeson was a physically large man who was known to visit Russia, but he was no spy (via Biography). In his youth, Robeson was a star athlete, pro footballer, and lawyer, but he soon transitioned to a career in entertainment. As a popular singer and actor, he became a genuine global superstar. However, his fascination with the Soviet Union and prominent human rights activism was too much for the McCarthy-era United States. He spent the majority of the 1950s blacklisted in his home country, and unable to travel abroad because the U.S. refused to renew his passport. Though the passport issues were cleared in 1958, the experience wore him down significantly.

Robeson's signature tune was "Ol' Man River," the song Falsworth mentions during her meeting with Fury. As for why she name-drops Robeson in the first place ... as it happens, the performer was an immensely popular figure in the UK, so there's every chance Falsworth could have been subjected to his work over the years. As such, Robeson being an American who had some sway in Britain and an interest in Russia is a clear parallel to Fury's situation in "Secret Invasion" Episode 1 — especially since Fury has also been sidelined for a lengthy period, and after finally returning to action, he's not quite the man he once was.