TMNT X Stranger Things Creative Team Wants To Bring Turtles To Hawkins - Exclusive

During our interview with Cameron Chittock and Fero Pe for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things" #1, both the writer and artist of the miniseries shared that they had enjoyed the process for crossing over these two worlds. "The 'Stranger Things' and 'Turtles' teams have been incredibly supportive," Chittock said. And though you might expect both franchises to have tight control over their characters and the crossover's plotlines, Pe found that it wasn't too restrictive: "I have loved the freedom when working with the characters of ['Stranger Things'] without having to get so attached to the exact resemblance to the actors."

So when it comes to other crossovers they'd love to see come to fruition, going back for more "Stranger Things"/"TMNT" stories was an easy choice. "I can't help but have all sorts of ideas for taking the Turtles to Indiana," Chittock told us. "As many characters as we get in this series, some of my favorites from both properties had to stay on the sidelines, so I'd love the chance to do more."

Meanwhile, Pe similarly admitted he'd be down for more. "I would definitely like the Turtles to take a road trip to Hawkins," he said — though he also added another, more superhero-centric mashup. "I would love most the anticipated crossover of 'Daredevil' with 'TMNT.'"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things" #1 from IDW Publishing is in comic book stores now. The crossover continues when "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things" #2 by Cameron Chittock, Fero Pe, Sofie Dodgson, and Rus Wooton arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on August 23, 2023.