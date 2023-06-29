TMNT Are Heading Into The Upside Down With Stranger Things Crossover

Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things #1"

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and characters from "Stranger Things" are about to meet in an all-new crossover, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things #1," from IDW Publishing, where the two iconic franchises will collide.

"Stranger Things" crossing over with the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise might seem like an odd combination at first, but considering both franchise's roots in '80s pop culture, the two blend together quite well. Plus, it's not the first time "Stranger Things" has crossed over with another property. "Stranger Things" did an official comic crossover with "Dungeons & Dragons" in "Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons." Meanwhile, Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington were made playable characters in the horror video game "Dead by Daylight." Heck, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things" isn't even the first official crossover between the two franchises, with Playmates releasing action-figures featuring characters from the different worlds in 2022.

Now, in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things #1," the group, consisting of Mike, Will, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, and Max, finds themselves taking on a common enemy alongside the heroes, Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Leonardo of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The unlikely pairing will face dangerous threats together throughout the four-issue miniseries. While the new comic won't be canon to the main "Stranger Things" universe, that doesn't mean the upcoming adventure won't be tons of fun. And it seems like the perfect holdover story to whet fans' appetite ahead of "Stranger Things" season five.