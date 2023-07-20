Record Of Ragnarok: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2?
Season 2 of "Record of Ragnarok" features more action-packed rounds in the pulse-pounding tournament against the gods for the fate of humanity. While the outcomes of the next-level matchups scheduled to go down are sure to be on every fan's mind, some may also be curious to know which fights to prevent the extinction of mankind are next on the lineup, and how many episodes are in the recently released follow-up run.
While the first run of "Record of Ragnarok" consisted of 10 entries that arrived on June 17, 2021, Season 2 includes 15 episodes, with 10 released on January 26, 2023, in the first part. The other five entries debuted in the second part, all released on July 12, 2023.
The Netflix anime series is based on the Japanese manga of the same name, illustrated by Ajichika and written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, it follows a 13-match tournament set up by the Gods' Council where humans bonded with Valkyries must win at least seven in order to avoid getting obliterated from existence. The anime has featured several epic showdowns, and after the end of the exciting first season, it's safe to assume fans who haven't watched the new episodes are eager to see more. But how do viewers feel about Season 2, and does the show stand a fighting chance of getting a third season?
Praise for Record of Ragnarok Season 2 hints at demand for a third
Did Season 2 of "Record of Ragnarok" have a triumphant return to the winner's podium, or did the Netflix anime adaptation's follow-up set of entries prove the whole thing was nothing more than a one-hit wonder that didn't take many hits to fall face-first into the canvas? Fortunately for those concerned about the show making it out of the ring in one piece the second time around, it seems the series has managed to defend its title as a worthwhile experience for fans.
"Record of Ragnarok" has continued to perform well with viewers, and Season 2 has managed to outdo its predecessor's audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. There has also been a lot of buzz on social media as fans offer high praise for the show's CGI quality. One such fan, Twitter user @Martin09526430, posted, "The CGI and animation hybrid they used for some of the fights was some of the best I've seen."
While nothing has been officially announced as to whether Netflix has greenlit Season 3 of "Record of Ragnarok," several matches remain from the manga that the anime has yet to depict, leaving the door wide open for the tournament to continue. For now, fans have 10 episodes of Season 1 and 15 episodes of Season 2 to relive over and over again on Netflix.