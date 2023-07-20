Record Of Ragnarok: How Many Episodes Are In Season 2?

Season 2 of "Record of Ragnarok" features more action-packed rounds in the pulse-pounding tournament against the gods for the fate of humanity. While the outcomes of the next-level matchups scheduled to go down are sure to be on every fan's mind, some may also be curious to know which fights to prevent the extinction of mankind are next on the lineup, and how many episodes are in the recently released follow-up run.

While the first run of "Record of Ragnarok" consisted of 10 entries that arrived on June 17, 2021, Season 2 includes 15 episodes, with 10 released on January 26, 2023, in the first part. The other five entries debuted in the second part, all released on July 12, 2023.

The Netflix anime series is based on the Japanese manga of the same name, illustrated by Ajichika and written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, it follows a 13-match tournament set up by the Gods' Council where humans bonded with Valkyries must win at least seven in order to avoid getting obliterated from existence. The anime has featured several epic showdowns, and after the end of the exciting first season, it's safe to assume fans who haven't watched the new episodes are eager to see more. But how do viewers feel about Season 2, and does the show stand a fighting chance of getting a third season?