SAW X First Look Gives Us A Creepy Glimpse Of John Kramer's Return This September

No iconic horror villain stays dead forever. Frightening franchises always find new ways to bring back their Big Bads if they really want to, and the "Saw" saga is no different. John "Jigsaw" Kramer (Tobin Bell) was originally disposed of in "Saw III," but that hasn't stopped him from playing more of his sinister games in subsequent movies. The character is set to return in "Saw X," and the first-look image shows that he's alive and well.

Of course, there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for Kramer's presence in "Saw X." The film is a prequel that takes place between the events of "Saw" and "Saw II," back when Kramer was still breathing. This film will see him travel to Mexico to receive treatment for his cancer, only to learn that the operation is a scam that's been set up to exploit vulnerable people. Naturally, the bad news awakens his murderous impulses and mayhem ensues from there.

"Saw X" also promises to be a return to the franchise's roots after the Chris Rock-starring "Spiral" introduced a "Jigsaw" copycat killer to the lore. Furthermore, Tobin Bell isn't the only O.G. who'll be present in the upcoming prequel.