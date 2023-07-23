Secret Invasion & Black Widow Have A Subtle Link Only Real Fans Caught

"Promises" begins in 1997 when Nick Fury stands in front of a group of Skrulls in Brixton, London, asking them to do everything they can to keep Earth safe while he and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) search for a permanent home for the Skrulls. Varra is one of the Skrulls present, and while she is not shown taking the pledge, it appears she has joined Fury's crew in "Betrayed." Their secret diner meeting, complete with an envelope drop, suggests that Varra may have completed a mission for Fury, helping to keep Earth safe.

While it is unclear if Fury is looking to take down the Red Room in 1998, he does tell the Skrulls in "Promises" that Earth is in danger due to a serious threat. The Red Room is known for turning young women, like Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), into assassins and spies that could infiltrate any organization. While Fury does not specify the threat, the Red Room and the Black Widow program may be on his radar, especially if he and his team are going after Dreykov. Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), Natasha, and Yelena take down Dreykov and the Red Room in 2016 during "Black Widow." As "Secret Invasion" points out, there is always the possibility that Skrulls had a helping hand in the Red Room's destruction.