Deadliest Catch Fans Can Now Tour The Bering Sea On A Boat From Season 2

Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" is now in its 19th season of showing viewers the perils and thrills of crab fishing in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska, and curious fans now have the chance to take a ride on one of the boats featured on Season 2 of the show and see what life at sea is like for themselves. The Bering Sea Crab Fishermen's Tour is offering three-hour cruises on the F/V Aleutian Ballad, which is seaworthy despite taking a five-story-high rogue wave back in Season 2.

Passengers need not fear a similar battering, however, as the cruises will take place entirely within the Inside Passage near Ketchikan. According to the tour's website, "We do not go out into the open ocean. Large waves and rough seas as seen on the 'Deadliest Catch' will NOT be encountered on the tour." Commercial fishermen will be on board hauling in crab, though, and passengers will be able to photograph and maybe even handle some of the live catch, as well as observe other sea life, including perhaps seals, octopi, porpoises, whales, and sharks. The boat will also come close enough to land to allow cruisegoers a glimpse at terrestrial Alaskan wildlife, such as bald eagles, deer, and bears.