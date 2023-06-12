How A Deadpool & Spider-Man Crossover Comic Could Be Wade Wilson's Perfect MCU Debut

With "Deadpool 3" finally set to introduce the Merc with a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe late next year, it will be interesting to see how the titular antihero interacts with the existing roster of decidedly more PG-13 characters we've seen so far. If Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) was concerned over Tony Stark's (Robert Downey, Jr.) language, it may be for the best that he has already passed on the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) before this decidedly NSFW guy bursts into the MCU.

Luckily for the filmmakers, there are decades' worth of comics to draw from that have already seen Wade Wilson interacting with – and usually annoying – the already-established Marvel movie heroes. In fact, one particular book that sees Deadpool enter the world of Silver Age "Spider-Man" comics may offer the perfect way to not only bring Wade into the fold, but it could also retroactively insert him into the pre-existing MCU, and change the way we look at the current canon.

In "Deadpool" Vol. 1 #11, Wade and Blind Al find themselves thrust backward in time, ending up in the pages of some of Peter Parker's earliest comic book adventures. Before they can make it back to their proper timeline, the pair must impersonate Peter and Aunt May, offering readers a look at some of Spider-Man's most seminal moments, but through the twisted eyes of Deadpool. And that's exactly what Marvel Studios could do when working Ryan Reynolds into its sprawling franchise.