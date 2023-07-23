How Did Groot & Rocket Raccoon Meet In The MCU? James Gunn Shares Backstory

Amongst the family of oddballs present in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) have earned a special place in fans' hearts. For those wondering how the duo came to be, director James Gunn has the answers you've been waiting for.

When asked about the origins of Groot's unseen associate Tibius Lark on Threads, Gunn revealed that an unmade short film would have chronicled the point where Tibius hands Groot over to Rocket. "Tibius Lark, Groot, and Rocket were all imprisoned in a deep well in the ground," Gunn explains. "Tibius was on the verge of dying. He explained to Rocket he had been caring for Groot for years." He adds that Tibius was a former galactic zookeeper who saved Groot from captivity, and the two remained close ever since.

"He asked Rocket to please take care of him, [and] then he died," the director continues. "As he died, Rocket looked down in the dark cell & noticed he was a robot, the lower body of his body smashed open and mechanical." From there, Rocket and Groot escape, with Rocket using a machine gun made from Tibius' body to battle the guards.

As fun as this would have been, Gunn had to scrap the project due to production on the first film becoming a priority. However, there are other ways for fans to get their fix of this origin story.