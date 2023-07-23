How Did Groot & Rocket Raccoon Meet In The MCU? James Gunn Shares Backstory
Amongst the family of oddballs present in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) have earned a special place in fans' hearts. For those wondering how the duo came to be, director James Gunn has the answers you've been waiting for.
When asked about the origins of Groot's unseen associate Tibius Lark on Threads, Gunn revealed that an unmade short film would have chronicled the point where Tibius hands Groot over to Rocket. "Tibius Lark, Groot, and Rocket were all imprisoned in a deep well in the ground," Gunn explains. "Tibius was on the verge of dying. He explained to Rocket he had been caring for Groot for years." He adds that Tibius was a former galactic zookeeper who saved Groot from captivity, and the two remained close ever since.
"He asked Rocket to please take care of him, [and] then he died," the director continues. "As he died, Rocket looked down in the dark cell & noticed he was a robot, the lower body of his body smashed open and mechanical." From there, Rocket and Groot escape, with Rocket using a machine gun made from Tibius' body to battle the guards.
As fun as this would have been, Gunn had to scrap the project due to production on the first film becoming a priority. However, there are other ways for fans to get their fix of this origin story.
Rocket and Groot's comic origins are unsurprisngly wholesome
James Gunn's interpretation of Rocket and Groot's origins will likely remain a mystery, as the filmmaker's involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to an end with the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." But if you're itching to see a realized version of how these fan-favorite characters became best buds, one comic provides a backstory that is sure to pull on the heartstrings in typical "Guardians" fashion.
In 2015's comic issue "Groot" #2, fans were treated to a flashback detailing how the two met. The story sees Groot taken to prison, where he is thrown in a cell with Rocket. Rocket, at first not understanding the treelike alien's limited vocabulary, acts hostile towards Groot and demands that they stay in their own corners of the cell. This goes on for some time until Rocket sees Groot getting abused by the guards.
He stands up for his new friend, and Groot returns the kind act by growing a bed made out of plants for Rocket's side of the cell. When the lights go out later and the guards return, the two work alongside each other to fight them off. It is here when Rocket finally learns to understand Groot's language, and the two become inseparable best friends. While other comic stories exist for the backstory of this lovable duo, their heartfelt backstory in "Groot" #2 feels like it could have come straight out of Gunn's movie trilogy.