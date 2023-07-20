What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Episode 3's Harry Potter Homage Explained

Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5, Episode 3 — "Pride Parade"

Body horror goes hand in hand with being (or meeting) a vampire, but "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5 episode "Pride Parade" takes things to the next level — at least as far as Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are concerned. When Nadja's ghost (Demetriou) convinces her to switch corporeal forms, the vampire Nadia is stuck in the doll form as the ghost one refuses to give her body back. To solve the situation, Colin Robinson — who's already up to his neck in the situation — comes up with a novel solution: He asks The Guide (Kristen Schaal) to transfer his mind to Nadia's vampire body, too.

This begins as your ordinary "two minds in one body" shenanigans, but "What We Do in the Shadows" being the show it is, things soon escalate when the back of Nadia's head grows a Colin Robinson face and the two start struggling for control ... but still keep things amicable enough to perform the world's strangest duet in Sean's (Anthony Atamanuik) Pride party. The effect is unnerving, to say the least — not that it bothers Lazslo (Matt Berry) in the slightest. It's also extremely reminiscent of the classic villain reveal scene in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," where the mild-mannered Professor Quirinus Quirrell (Ian Hart) turns out to be hiding Lord Voldemort's (Hart and Richard Bremmer) face under his sizeable turban.