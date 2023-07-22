Who Plays Jack Reacher & Which Fast Franchise Star Didn't Get The Role?

Ever since Hollywood started making adaptations of the popular detective series of novels penned by Lee Child, a few actors have portrayed the character of Jack Reacher. Not only will people possibly be shocked at the individuals chosen to play the role, but they also might be fascinated to learn that a certain major player from the "Fast and Furious" franchise almost got a chance to play the ex-Military Police Corps investigator.

There is no denying there are a number of differences between the "Jack Reacher" movie and the TV show, with the most noticeable arguably being the people playing the titular role. Reacher's first run outside of the book series was the 2012 feature film "Jack Reacher," which had "Mission: Impossible" star Tom Cruise taking on the titular role, despite not matching the physical characteristics of Child's' character, especially in terms of height and size. He would again play the part in a 2016 sequel, "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back." Instead of a third film, the persona made his way to television, where he would find a new home on Amazon Prime Video in 2022, and Alan Ritchson, an actor that matched the physical attributes more accurately, was tapped to star in the series titled "Reacher."

But before Ritchson took on the role, another giant star was in the running. Dwayne Johnson, known for his work in several "Fast and Furious" films, was interested in starring in the first "Jack Reacher" feature, but it ultimately went to Cruise instead. It's probably safe to assume Johnson isn't a fan of losing, and some people might be curious to know if he still holds a grudge over getting passed over to play Jack Reacher.