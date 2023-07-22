SpongeBob: Why Only Some Fans Get Sponge Out Of Water's Beard Joke

SpongeBob SquarePants is arguably the most significant character to come from a Nickelodeon show. He's become a pop culture icon, so it's no surprise he's had multiple feature-length films come out over the years. It's easy to see the franchise's appeal as there are always numerous gags and jokes to delight children, but there's something for adults, too.

In fact, many blink-and-you'll-miss-them jokes throughout the show and films only really exist for adults to catch. One such example that was easy to overlook came in the 2015 film "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water." The plot involves a pirate named Burger Beard (Antonio Banderas), who obtains the Krabby Patty secret formula with a magic book. There's a scene showing a library card within the book featuring the names of other pirates, such as Captain Kidd and Black Beard. However, some humorous names are thrown in, like Blue Beard, Pink Beard, and Frank Beard.

While Frank Beard may seem like a random name involving "Beard," it's actually the name of ZZ Top's drummer, as pointed out by Redditor u/Numerous-Lemon. And there's an extra hidden layer to this joke only ZZ Top fans may have recognized.