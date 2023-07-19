Secret Invasion: Who Plays Raava & What Does She Look Like Under The Costume?

"Secret Invasion" is filled to the brim with Skrulls, but there are a select few that are especially important to the narrative. Of course, there's the ultra-scary villain Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), there's Nick Fury's tried-and-trusted ally Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), and then there's Raava, who gave viewers arguably the biggest shock of the entire series when it was revealed in Episode 4 that she has been impersonating War Machine/Rhodey (Don Cheadle) for an unknown amount of time. Raava's surprise debut is quite the twist, and fans may be wondering just who is playing the character.

In her natural Skrull appearance, Raava is portrayed by none other than Nisha Aaliya. An actor from the United Kingdom who is relatively new to the scene, Aaliya has appeared in notable productions from recent years such as the supernatural sitcom "Ghosts," and the long-running soap opera "Emmerdale." She has also dipped her toe into the world of Bollywood, appearing in Netflix's 2021 remake of "The Girl on the Train," among several other films.